JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would allow chiropractors to receive Medicaid reimbursements.
The proposal, approved Wednesday, could make it easier for more patients to visit chiropractors. Proponents say that could help alleviate the opioid epidemic, by directing patients toward alternatives to pain medication. They also say chiropractors can sometimes offer a cheaper option for patients, and legislative researchers say the change could potentially save the state millions of dollars.
Opponents say Medicaid should primarily be reserved for primary care doctors, and that the change could come with hidden costs.
The bill needs to be voted on again before it heads to the Senate.
___
The bill is HB 1516