JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was pulled over Friday while speeding.
Spokesman Parker Briden in a Tuesday statement said police stopped the governor in Truesdale, near Greitens’ home in the resort community of Innsbrook.
Briden says Greitens was driving 41 miles per hour on a road that went from a 55-miles-per-hour speed limit down to 30 miles per hour. Briden says it was a “friendly interaction” and the officer didn’t ticket the governor.
Briden says the governor was on an errand to pick up medicine at a drugstore near his house.
