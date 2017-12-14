JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a former St. Louis-area Husch Blackwell lawyer to the state’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Greitens on Wednesday announced that he picked Maryville resident Joe Cornelison to serve on the board, which oversees public colleges and universities throughout the state. Cornelison is a retired Army colonel.

Cornelison replaces Republican Dalton Wright, who was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. Wright was serving an expired term on the board.

Cornelison’s appointment gives Greitens’ appointees a majority on the seven-member board, although the governor’s four new appointees still need confirmation by the state Senate.

Cornelison served as general counsel for the Higher Education Department from 2010 to 2011. He was an attorney for Northwest Missouri State University from 2005 to 2009.