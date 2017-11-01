JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ office says it hasn’t seen a feasible plan to restore budget cuts affecting services for the disabled, signaling that a special session on the issue is unlikely.

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden said Wednesday that if anyone has said otherwise to reporters, “they are either confused or being dishonest.”

Fellow Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard had said earlier this week that lawmakers presented a potential plan to Greitens for reversing those Medicaid cuts but hadn’t heard back from the governor’s office.

Richard had said lawmakers could pass the potential fix if Greitens called a special session.

But Briden said there’s no plan with enough support to pass.

Lawmakers also could take up the issue when they return to the Capitol in January.