JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he begins his new role as the state’s top executive.

Parson announced the tour Friday. He says it’s needed to govern effectively and start moving the state forward.

Parson took over a week ago after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned amid allegations of personal and political misconduct. Parson previously served as lieutenant governor.

Parson’s first tour stops are Tuesday in Springfield, Branson, Carthage, St. Joseph and Kansas City. On Wednesday, he’s going to Columbia, Gordonville, Sikeston and St. Louis.

Parson says he wants to speak with local leaders about infrastructure and workforce and economic development. He also wants to focus on the urban and rural divide in the state.