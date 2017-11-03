JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is going on a trade mission to Israel.

Greitens is leaving Sunday for the trip to meet with government officials and leaders in business and education. He’ll return a week later.

His office said in a Friday announcement that he’s trying to bring jobs to Missouri and develop partnerships in higher education, cybersecurity, agriculture and public safety.

Greitens is Missouri’s first Jewish governor.

The Hawthorn Foundation and Republican Jewish Coalition are paying for the trip.

This is Greitens’ third trade mission since he took office in January. He traveled to the United Kingdom and Switzerland last month. In September, Greitens visited China and South Korea.