JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is trying to toss out a lawsuit alleging governor’s office staff violated the law with a message-deleting app.

The lawsuit is over a request by a St. Louis attorney for records related to use of the Confide app, which deletes messages after they’re read.

Attorney Bob Thompson on Friday argued the governor’s office complied with that request to the extent it could. He said the nature of the app means the messages left no record.

He says related concerns about potential records-retention violations should go to the attorney general, prosecutors or other elected officials.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem did not indicate when he would decide whether to allow the case to move forward.