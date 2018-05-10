JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature is trying again to block funding from going to Planned Parenthood.
House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick on Thursday said the proposed state budget passed by lawmakers this week was crafted to end loopholes that had allowed the organization to access state funding.
Lawmakers starting in 2016 opted to forgo some federal funding in an attempt to block Planned Parenthood from getting reimbursements for family planning and other preventative care for low-income women. But Planned Parenthood says it continued to receive state reimbursements.
About a dozen women dressed like characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale” walked silently through the capitol and sat in the House and Senate galleries Thursday in protest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far