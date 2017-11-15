JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Democrat is suing Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley for not living in the capital city.

Donna Mueller on Tuesday sued Hawley, who she says is breaking a state law requiring the attorney general to reside in the seat of government.

Hawley has an apartment in Jefferson City but the neighboring county clerk says his permanent residence is in Ashland. Scrutiny over his residency intensified after he voted in an August election in Ashland.

Democrats in particular have questioned Hawley’s residency as he campaigns for Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat.

Hawley’s Deputy Chief of Staff Loree Anne Paradise says Hawley’s residency “clearly complies with Missouri law and precedent.” She says his office is in Jefferson City and he has a nearby residence as a matter of custom.