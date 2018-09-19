JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 5-year-old Missouri girl is on mission to have ice cream with some influential people throughout the state.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that kindergartener Taylor Duncan met Tuesday with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin over orange sherbet.
Tuesday’s visit was part of a project Taylor and her mother developed to learn about Missouri history by meeting with mayors over an ice cream cone.
Parson says Taylor has a passion for learning and a strong memory.
The Waynesville family started the project in August, and they’ve been making their way around the state. Taylor had ice cream Monday with about 70 mayors attending a conference in Branson. Taylor had already met with 32 mayors before the event.
No mayor has declined Taylor’s request so far.