ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Several of Minnesota’s top Democrats are calling on state Sen. Dan Schoen to resign after accusations he sexually harassed women in state politics.
Schoen is a Democrat from St. Paul Park. Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, Rep. Erin Murphy and state Auditor Rebecca Otto all issued statements Wednesday night calling for Schoen to resign.
That followed a report by MinnPost that Schoen had engaged in behavior ranging from unwanted attention to women to physically grabbing a woman from behind. One woman, Lindsey Port, told MinnPost that Schoen told her she had a good body for door-knocking when she was running for the Legislature in 2015, and later grabbed her behind.
Schoen says the allegations are false.
The 42-year-old Schoen is also a police officer. He served two House terms before winning his Senate seat last year.