MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Stewart Mills says he won’t challenge U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan for a third time.

Mills announced his decision in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Much of the post blamed national Republicans for what Mills called a failure to support him late in the 2016 election.

Nolan, a Democrat, already has one potential primary challenge for the northeast Minnesota seat from Leah Phifer, a former FBI counterterrorism analyst.

Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired Duluth police officer, is running on the Republican side.