LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic attorney general candidate Pat Miles and two victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar are criticizing his opponent Dana Nessel for expressing concerns about Nassar-inspired legislation that would give survivors more time to file civil lawsuits.

Days before Democrats endorse a candidate in the race, Miles held a news conference with Morgan McCaul and Jessica Ann Smith, who spoke at Nassar sentencings. Smith says “there is no opposing side to sexual abuse.”

Nessel — a former prosecutor who does criminal defense work — said this week she favors giving children time to sue once they reach adulthood but expressed concerns with people making allegations after being adults for “many, many years.”

Her campaign accuses Miles of exploiting victims in “Trumpian fashion.”