NEW YORK (AP) — After several hours of talking and sifting through reams of data, CNN’s Jake Tapper’s assessment was that the results were pretty much what had been expected.

It was shortly before 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Fox News Channel had already declared the House of Representatives would switch to Democratic control. Results in the Senate showed it was likely the Republicans would maintain and likely expand their majority. It is what polls had generally predicted for months.

Still, for news organizations covering the election, the journey to that point had been a roller-coaster, with more dips and curves to come.