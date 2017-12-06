LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bills advancing in Michigan’s Legislature would boost 911 fees that are included in phone bills.
The legislation approved 30-6 Wednesday by the Senate goes to the House for consideration next.
It would increase a 19-cent monthly state 911 surcharge to 25 cents and let counties raise 42-cent surcharges to 48 cents. Surcharges also would rise for prepaid phones.
The bill would boost revenue by $20 million annually and change how the money is distributed for 911 emergency services.
___
Online:
Senate Bill 400: http://bit.ly/2AZLqTQ