LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kids hoping to get high off laughing gas would have a harder time under a bill that is headed toward Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk.

The Michigan Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to prohibit the sale or distribution of devices intended to hold nitrous oxide to minors. Commonly known by the street name “whip-its,” these containers have surged in popularity due to the temporary buzz produced from inhaling the gas.

Those who fail to adhere to the sales ban would face a maximum $500 civil fine under the House-sponsored bills.

The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police testified in support of the bills, citing abuse of laughing gas as the root of multiple injuries and at least one death in the state.