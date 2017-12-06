LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature is poised to vote on legislation aimed at underfunded municipal retirement plans, after deciding to abandon a contentious proposal for state intervention in communities that are unwilling or unable to resolve their liabilities.

New versions of the bills are expected to be approved early Thursday, capping a marathon session.

Gov. Rick Snyder and Republican legislative leaders agreed to changes after hitting resistance from police and firefighter unions, Democrats and many Republicans.

The bills are now expected to closely reflect recommendations from a task force and stop short of creating new emergency financial teams to possibly intervene in some municipalities with severely underfunded pension or retiree health care plans.

There would still be reporting requirements and some state involvement in helping communities shore up their systems.