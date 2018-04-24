LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s public schools would receive their largest increase in base per-student funding in 17 years under a budget plan endorsed by the state House.
The Republican-controlled House approved the plan Tuesday, including a boost ranging from $120 to $240 per pupil proposed by Gov. Rick Snyder. Once the Senate passes a proposal and revised revenue estimates are released, a budget agreement will be finalized in June.
Though the House backed the governor’s base K-12 funding proposal, it rejected proposed cuts to online charter schools and to aid that helps public schools enroll private students in elective classes.
Unlike Snyder, the House voted to close a prison next fiscal year.
Republicans rejected Democratic amendments to spend more on road improvements and to restore free bottled water for Flint residents.