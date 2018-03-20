LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is poised to sign legislation that will boost spending on roads and bridges.
The $175 million increase is 7 percent above existing spending. The Republican governor will sign the bill Tuesday.
The planned move comes as frustrated motorists continue to face deteriorating, pothole-ridden roads.
Snyder and lawmakers approved a long-term $1.2 billion transportation funding boost in 2015, through a mix of higher fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees and fund shifts. But the plan is being phased in over a number of years and the term-limited governor’s infrastructure commission has said at least $2.2 billion more is needed annually.
Republicans who control the Legislature have urged patience, saying it will take time to smooth the roads after years of disinvestment.