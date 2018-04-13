Share story

By
The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans running for Michigan governor will attend two televised debates before the August primary election.

The debates were confirmed Friday by the state Republican Party.

WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids will host the first debate on May 9. WDIV-TV in Detroit will host the second debate on June 28.

All four viable candidates will participate: Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.

It is unclear if Democratic candidates will have televised debates.

The Detroit Regional Chamber is planning a joint debate for candidates from both parties to be held at the group’s annual policy conference on Mackinac Island in late May.

