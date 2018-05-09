LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan elections bureau has rejected challenges to the candidacy of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

The bureau wrote a letter Wednesday saying El-Sayed has been continuously registered to vote in Michigan since 2003. Democratic rival Shri Thanedar and three other residents had asked for an investigation since El-Sayed worked and voted in New York before moving back to Michigan in 2015.

At issue are provisions in Michigan’s constitution and election law. A gubernatorial candidate must have been a registered and “qualified” voter in Michigan for four years before the election.

Elections director Sally Williams says El-Sayed’s voter registration couldn’t have been canceled unless the state received specific written confirmation that he changed his residence for voting purposes or until two straight federal elections passed without him voting in Michigan.