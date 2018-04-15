DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of Michigan Democrats are gathering for a convention at which they will choose whom to back in a hotly contested race for state attorney general.

Pat Miles, a former U.S. attorney from Grand Rapids, and Dana Nessel, an ex-prosecutor in the Detroit area who also challenged Michigan’s gay marriage ban in court, are making last-minute pitches Sunday inside the Cobo Center in Detroit. Democrats will vote later in the afternoon to endorse one.

Barring a twist, the winner will be officially nominated at Democrats’ convention in August. Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette is term-limited and is running for governor.

Nessel has garnered support from the party’s progressive wing and from the Michigan Education Association. Niles has won the backing of influential unions such as the United Auto Workers.