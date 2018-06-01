LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The sole Democrat vying to represent northern Michigan’s 1st Congressional District will have to campaign as a write-in due to a technical gaffe.
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Friday unanimously determined Matt Morgan’s use of a post office box address on his nominating petition instead of his residential address disqualifies him from certification. The board’s ruling is based on state law governing the nominating procedure.
Morgan, a retired Marine Corps officer and a political outsider, seeks to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman in a seat known as one of the country’s most rural congressional districts.
Morgan’s attorney, Mark Brewer, says using the post office box shouldn’t disqualify Morgan.
Should enough voters back him as a write-in this August, Morgan could still show up on the November ballot.