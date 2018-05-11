LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has ordered the certification of initiated legislation to repeal a law that requires that “prevailing” wages be paid on state-financed construction projects.
In a 3-0 ruling issued Friday, the court directed the Board of State Canvassers to certify the petition. The board had deadlocked 2-2, with Democrats voting against.
The judges say the board had a “clear legal duty” to certify Protecting Michigan Taxpayers’ petition and state law does not allow the striking of otherwise valid voter signatures if a circulator records a wrong or fraudulent address.
Once the proposal is certified, the Republican-led Legislature will have 40 days to pass it or the bill will go to a statewide vote in November.
