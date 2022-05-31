WASHINGTON — Michael Sussmann, a prominent cybersecurity lawyer with ties to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, was acquitted Tuesday of a felony charge that he lied to the FBI in 2016 when he shared a tip about possible connections between Donald Trump and Russia.

The verdict was a blow to the special counsel, John Durham, who was appointed by the Trump administration three years ago to scour the Trump-Russia investigation for any wrongdoing.

But Durham has yet to fulfill expectations from Trump and his supporters that he would uncover and prosecute a “deep state” conspiracy against the former president. Instead, he has developed only two charged cases: the one against Sussmann and another against a researcher for the so-called Steele dossier, whose trial is set for later this year.

Both consist of simple charges of making false statements, rather than a more sweeping charge like conspiracy to defraud the government. And both involve thin or dubious allegations about Trump’s purported ties to Russia that were put forward not by government officials, but by outside investigators.

The case against Sussmann centered on odd internet data that cybersecurity researchers discovered in 2016 after it became public that Russia had hacked Democrats and Trump had encouraged the country to target Clinton’s emails.

The researchers said the data might reflect a covert communications channel using servers for the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin. The FBI briefly looked at the suspicions and dismissed them.

Advertising

On Sept. 19, 2016, Sussmann brought those suspicions to a senior FBI official. Prosecutors accused him of falsely telling the official that he was not there on behalf of any client, concealing that he was working for both Clinton’s campaign and a technology executive who had given him the tip.

Durham and prosecutors used court filings and trial testimony to describe how Sussmann, while working for a Democratic-linked law firm and logging his time to the Clinton campaign, had been trying to get reporters to write about the Alfa Bank suspicions.

But trying to persuade reporters to write about such suspicions is not a crime. Sussmann’s guilt or innocence turned on a narrow issue: whether he made a false statement to a senior FBI official at the 2016 meeting by saying he was sharing those suspicions on behalf of no one but himself.

Durham used the Sussmann case to put forward a larger conspiracy: that there was a joint enterprise to essentially frame Trump for collusion with Russia by getting the FBI to investigate the suspicions so reporters would write about it. The scheme, Durham implied, involved the Clinton campaign; its opposition research firm, Fusion GPS; Sussmann; and a cybersecurity expert who had brought the odd data and analysis to him.

That insinuation thrilled Trump’s supporters who have embraced his claim that the Russia investigation was a “hoax” and have sought to conflate the official inquiry with sometimes dubious accusations. In reality, the Alfa Bank matter was a sideshow: The FBI had already opened its inquiry on other grounds before Sussmann passed on the tip; the final report by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, made no mention of Alfa Bank.

But the case Durham and his team used to float their broad insinuations was thin: one count of making a false statement in a meeting with no other witnesses. In a rebuke to Durham; the lead lawyer on the trial team, Andrew DeFilippis; and their colleagues, the 12 jurors voted unanimously to find Sussmann not guilty.

Advertising

Some supporters of Trump had been bracing for that outcome. They pointed to the District of Columbia’s reputation as a heavily Democratic area and suggested that a jury might be politically biased against a Trump-era prosecutor trying to convict a defendant who was working for the Clinton campaign.

The judge had told the jury that they were not to account for their political views when deciding the facts. The jury forewoman, who did not give her name, told reporters afterward that “politics were not a factor” and that she thought bringing the case had been unwise.

Durham expressed disappointment in the verdict but said he respected the decision by the jury, which deliberated for about six hours.

“I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case,” he said in a statement.

Outside the courthouse, Sussmann read a brief statement to reporters, expressing gratitude to the jury, his defense team and those who supported him during what had been a difficult year.

“I told the truth to the FBI, and the jury clearly recognized that with their unanimous verdict today,” he said. “Despite being falsely accused, I am relieved that justice ultimately prevailed in this case.”

During the trial, the defense had argued that Sussmann brought the matter to the FBI only when he thought The New York Times was on the verge of writing an article about the matter so that the bureau would not be caught flat-footed.

Officials for the Clinton campaign testified they had not told or authorized Sussmann to go to the FBI. Doing so was against their interests because they did not trust the bureau, and it could slow down the publication of any article, they said.