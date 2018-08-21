WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors with the special counsel’s office say President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn is not yet ready to be sentenced.
The joint filing with defense lawyers Tuesday is a sign that Flynn’s cooperation with investigators is continuing.
Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential transition and his Turkish lobbying work.
His sentencing has been repeatedly put off as he continues to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, which is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible involvement with Trump’s Republican campaign.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort
Flynn served as Trump’s national security adviser before his firing in February 2017.
The two sides say they’ll report back to the judge no later than Sept. 17.