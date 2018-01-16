MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new analysis from the Legislature’s nonpartisan Fiscal Bureau says the cost to taxpayers for a Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing complex in southeast Wisconsin could near $4.5 billion.
The memo was released Tuesday by Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz.
Gov. Scott Walker has championed the project and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a state tax incentive package that could be about $3 billion paid out over 15 years.
But the memo details other public costs including $764 million in local government incentives, the $408 million expansion of Interstate 94 north and south and $134 million in road improvements.
Most Read Stories
- Alaska Airlines to begin flights to 8 West Coast cities from Everett's Paine Field this fall
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Analysis | 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' hirings of Brian Schottenheimer, Ken Norton Jr., and Mike Solari
- Seahawks bringing back Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator
- Washington state will require court order to release driver’s license info to immigration authorities
Walker and proponents of the project say the potential $10 billion investment by the Taiwanese company and hiring of up to 13,000 jobs will transform the state and region’s economy.