WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump will be accompanying the president on his trip to Paris next month.
Trump says in a tweet that he spoke Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL’ mah-KROHN’) about “many topics” including his “the very exciting” upcoming visit.
Trump will be attending the Armistice Day Centennial Commemoration in Paris on Nov. 11. He was a special guest at the city’s Bastille Day parade last year.
Trump is also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin (POO’-tihn) while he’s in town.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount WATCH
- South Carolina adds 2nd billionaire with huge jackpot ticket VIEW
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive WATCH
He also says he spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and is praising the leader for taking “a very hard line” on illegal immigration.