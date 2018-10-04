NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Melania Trump is visiting a national park in Kenya to highlight animal conservation efforts.
The U.S. first lady arrived at Nairobi National Park on Friday to learn about steps the east African nation is taking to conserve elephants and rhinos. She’ll also go on a quick safari.
Mrs. Trump plans to visit with children at an orphanage and take in a children’s performance later Friday at Nairobi National Theater.
She is on her first-ever visit to Africa and her first extended solo international trip as first lady. Mrs. Trump opened the trip Tuesday in Ghana and visited Malawi on Thursday.
Egypt is the final stop on a four-nation tour of the continent to highlight child welfare, education and tourism and conservation.