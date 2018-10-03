CAPE COAST, Ghana (AP) — Melania Trump says she will “never forget” her visit to a former slave holding facility on the coast of Ghana.

She calls Wednesday’s visit to Cape Coast Castle “very emotional” and “really something that people should see and experience.” She adds that the castle is a “special place.”

The U.S. first lady spent just under an hour on a guided tour of the 17th-century castle, where slaves were held before they were shipped across the Atlantic Ocean.

Mrs. Trump spent about 10 minutes inside the cramped male slave dungeon. She walked through the infamous “Door of No Return.” She also laid a wreath and signed the guest book.

Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first extended solo international tour as first lady. She has stops planned in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.