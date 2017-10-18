WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is donating her inaugural ball gown to the First Ladies’ Collection at the Smithsonian Institution.

The first lady is handing over the vanilla silk, off-the-shoulder gown during a ceremony Friday in Washington. The gown also featured a slit skirt, ruffled accent trim from the neckline to the hem and a claret ribbon around the waist. Mrs. Trump worked with designer Herve Pierre on the gown. Pierre is also scheduled to attend the event at the National Museum of American History.

The Smithsonian says the First Ladies Collection has been one of its most popular attractions for more than a century.

Mrs. Trump’s gown will be added to the exhibit that features 26 dresses, including some worn by Jacqueline Kennedy, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, along with other items.