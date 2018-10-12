WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says she loves President Donald Trump and has “much more important things to think about” than allegations he cheated on her.

Mrs. Trump says she’s “a mother and a first lady” and media outlets “speculate” about her marriage and “circulate the gossip.” She says allegations of her husband’s infidelities are not a “concern and focus.”

Porn star Stormy Daniels says she had sex with Donald Trump years ago. The president has denied a tryst with Daniels but has acknowledged reimbursing his lawyer for a hush money payment made to her.

Mrs. Trump has generally stayed quiet on the subject. Asked if she loves her husband, she says, “Yes, we are fine. Yes.”

Mrs. Trump was interviewed on her Africa trip by ABC, which aired portions Friday on “Good Morning America.”