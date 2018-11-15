WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says she “remains committed to tackling” online bullying even though she has been criticized for it.

She spoke Thursday at an annual conference in Washington on the issue of online safety.

She says she hopes attendees will consider using “negative words” directed at them as motivation to help raise awareness about responsible online behavior.

Mrs. Trump’s choice of online bullying as a platform has been ridiculed by some, given President Donald Trump’s habit of calling people names on Twitter.

She recently said she considers herself one of the most bullied people in the world.

The first lady unveiled a child well-being initiative called Be Best earlier this year. The program aims to teach children to behave responsibly online and to avoid drugs.