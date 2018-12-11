WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is sorting toys and making Christmas cards for an annual toy drive held by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

The Toys for Tots charity collects and distributes new toys to needy children. The event is being held Tuesday at a Washington-area military base.

Before diving in to the mission at hand, the first lady said she had been looking forward to the event since last year’s ended.

The White House says Mrs. Trump is donating 100 books to a Toys for Tots literacy program. She’s also giving the children who are helping out at the toy drive coloring books and White House candies inside tote bags that say “Be Best,” the name of her child welfare initiative.