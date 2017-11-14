MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another Republican legislator as well as a Democratic medical examiner plan to run for an open state Senate seat representing northwestern Wisconsin.
Gov. Scott Walker appointed GOP state Sen. Sheila Harsdorf as state agriculture secretary on Friday. He called a special election to fill her seat for Jan. 16. Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow immediately announced he will run for her seat.
Republican state Rep. Shannon Zimmerman announced Monday he also will seek the seat, setting up a GOP primary between him and Jarchow on Dec. 19.
St. Croix County Medical Examiner Patty Schachtner announced Tuesday she will run for the seat as a Democrat. She was featured in a 2006 episode of “Wife Swap,” in which she traded places with a woman who runs a Florida modeling agency.
