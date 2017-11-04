ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says her husband is home and doing well after a heart attack.
The Democratic senator thanked supporters in an email Saturday and said her husband, developer Joseph Shepard, is now recovering. He had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit.
McCaskill said the “near-death experience” helped her put things into focus. She says she’s going back to the U.S. Senate on Monday.
McCaskill and Shepard have been married since 2002. They have a home in suburban St. Louis.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye