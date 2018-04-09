JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill’s campaign says she raised roughly $3.9 million for her re-election bid in recent months.
Spokeswoman Meira Bernstein on Monday announced the campaign’s latest fundraising results. McCaskill ended 2017 with more than $9 million to spend on her re-election bid. After recent fundraising and expenses, the campaign says she now has more than $11.5 million in cash on hand.
The latest numbers reflect fundraising between January and the end of March.
So far, McCaskill has exceeded fundraising by Republican candidates making a bid for her seat.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is considered the GOP front-runner. He has not yet announced recent fundraising data.