JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says she’s “concerned about what comes next” after President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.

McCaskill in a Tuesday statement that she’s looking forward to hearing from Trump and others about a strategy to ensure Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon.

McCaskill is up for re-election in November and faces a potential challenge from Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Hawley in a Tuesday statement said he supports pulling out of the deal, as does U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

McCaskill backed the 2015 agreement forged under former President Barack Obama but at the time said it wasn’t perfect. The deal lifted most U.S. and international sanctions against Iran, which, in turn, agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program and rigorous inspections.