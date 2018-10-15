Share story

By
The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New numbers show Missouri’s Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill brought in nearly $8.5 million for her re-election bid in recent months.

Data provided by McCaskill’s campaign Monday show she’s also been spending big in the final months leading up to her Nov. 6 showdown against Republican challenger Josh Hawley.

Records show her campaign spent more than $17.5 million between July and the end of September, including about $117,000 in contribution refunds. She’s spent $28 million so far this election cycle, and had $3.2 million in cash to spend at the end of September.

Hawley’s campaign did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for updated numbers Monday.

Hawley has previously struggled to keep up with McCaskill’s formidable fundraising, although spending by outside groups likely will help offset McCaskill’s financial advantage.

