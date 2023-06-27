House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday declared Donald Trump the “strongest political opponent” against President Joe Biden, rushing to make clear his loyalty to the former president just hours after suggesting in a televised interview that Trump might not be the Republican presidential candidate best positioned to prevail in the 2024 election.

The hurried attempt at ingratiating himself to Trump underscores McCarthy’s fear of alienating the former president as he struggles to keep together his fractious House majority and withstand mounting pressure from right-wing lawmakers loyal to Trump. And it reflected the precarious position of McCarthy, who has not endorsed Trump or any other candidate, as the GOP presidential primary takes shape.

His latest difficulties began Tuesday morning when, during an interview with CNBC, McCarthy wondered whether it would be good for the party to have Trump as its presidential nominee given his legal troubles.

“Can he win that election? Yeah, he can win that election,” McCarthy said. “The question is, is he the strongest to win the election; I don’t know that answer.”

The comment irked Trump’s allies, setting off an urgent effort by McCarthy to walk it back. He contacted Breitbart News, the right-wing news outlet, to offer an exclusive interview in which he said the former president was “stronger today than he was in 2016” and blamed the media for “attempting to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans.”

“The only reason Biden is using his weaponized federal government to go after President Trump is because he is Biden’s strongest political opponent, as polling continues to show,” McCarthy told Breitbart in comments he later provided as a written statement.

McCarthy also called Trump Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the exchange, two of whom characterized the conversation as an apology.

The immediate damage control reflected how dependent McCarthy remained on Trump as he faced criticism from his right flank, and how his alliance with the conservative media ecosystem has helped to insulate him. In the past, Breitbart has helped wage public campaigns against mainstream Republican leaders, including McCarthy’s predecessors John Boehner and Paul Ryan, who refused to bend to the will of the party’s hard right.

But McCarthy has cultivated a relationship with the website. Its story on Tuesday highlighted McCarthy’s full-throated defense of Trump and accused mainstream media of taking his comments out of context.

McCarthy has not officially endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign and has been advised by people like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a frequent outside adviser, not to do so.

Still, his speakership at critical inflection points has depended on the support of Trump, who could easily exacerbate tensions between McCarthy and hard-right lawmakers by encouraging them to defy his leadership. McCarthy has been careful to show no daylight between him and the former president.

In trying to keep his fragile majority together, McCarthy has at key moments allowed the House to become Trump’s instrument of revenge and retaliation.

He savaged Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, even before Trump was officially indicted in New York on charges that he orchestrated the cover-up of a $130,000 hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels. He also authorized three of his committee chairpersons to insert themselves into the criminal inquiry, demanding that the prosecutor provide communications, documents and testimony.

McCarthy has likewise raged against the Justice Department for indicting Trump over his handling of classified documents. He said last week that he supported a resolution calling for Trump’s two impeachments to be expunged.

McCarthy has a cordial, if not close, relationship with Trump, whom he has credited with helping him win the fraught race for speakership.

Tuesday’s dust-up recalled another, far more dramatic instance when McCarthy rushed to paper over a potential rift between himself and Trump.

After taking to the House floor after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol to say that Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack, McCarthy famously sought to mend his relationship with the man who remained the most popular political force on the right.

Just over a week after Trump left the White House, McCarthy paid him a visit at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, smiling and presenting what has continued to be a united front.