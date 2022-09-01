Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, on Thursday aligned himself with former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undercut federal law enforcement over the search of Mar-a-Lago, condemning the court-ordered seizure of classified documents from the former president’s home as an “assault on democracy.”

In a half-hour speech delivered from Scranton, Pennsylvania, McCarthy, R-Calif., sought to take the themes that President Joe Biden was hitting in a prime-time address and turn them on their head against Democrats, in a remarkable attempt at political jujitsu aimed at muddying the waters about Trump’s conduct and his handling of sensitive government material.

McCarthy’s remarks, delivered from a competitive congressional district that Republicans hope to wrest from Democrats in November’s midterm congressional elections, were largely a point-by-point condemnation of Biden’s policies.

The top House Republican, who has seen his party’s chances of sweeping into the majority dim in recent weeks, painted the November elections as a referendum on Biden’s presidency and said that it was the current president who had “launched an assault on our democracy” with policies that had “severely wounded America’s soul.”

“Joe Biden is right: Democracy is on the ballot in November,” McCarthy said. “And Joe Biden and the radical left in Washington are dismantling Americans’ democracy before our very eyes.”

Advertising

Using one of Trump’s favorite tactics, McCarthy falsely equated Biden’s conduct with actions that Trump himself has taken.

“Joe Biden and a politicized Department of Justice launched a raid on the home of his top political rival, Donald Trump,” McCarthy said. “That is an assault on democracy.”

In fact, the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago came after a year and a half of failed efforts by government officials to recover presidential documents, including classified material, from Trump. Those efforts included a subpoena that was not fully complied with and a signed letter from one of the former president’s lawyers that turned out to be false.

It was Trump who was impeached in 2019 for using the powers of his office to try to get the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden. Trump also sought to use the Justice Department to help him overturn the 2020 election. And it was his lies of a stolen election that inspired the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, perhaps the most literal assault on democracy in recent American history.

Still, McCarthy said Biden was at fault. He demanded that the president “apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as fascists,” a reference to comments that Biden made at a recent fundraiser in Maryland denouncing “extreme MAGA philosophy” as akin to “semi-fascism.”

“I respect conservative Republicans,” Biden said. “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

McCarthy’s speech reflected the needle he is trying to thread as he attempts to win back control of the House and secure the speakership. He has labored to stick to issues that Republicans believe resonate with voters across the ideological spectrum — chiefly the economy, public safety and border security — while also showing fealty to Trump and courting the hard-right voters and candidates whose support he will need to propel him to power.

“We will fight to lower the cost of gas,” McCarthy said. “We will stop taxpayer dollars from being wasted on failed programs.” He added, “We will conduct vigorous oversight, check abuses of power and hold all wrongdoers accountable, including our Department of Justice.”