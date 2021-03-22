WASHINGTON — Washington D.C. statehood advocates, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, will make the case for becoming the 51st state at a critical House hearing on Monday, as Democrats pledge to bring the statehood bill to the House floor for a vote before summer.

With 51-star flags lining Pennsylvania Avenue and pro-statehood signs lining yards across the city, the hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee will explore the constitutional, moral and political arguments both for and against statehood.

Democrats are looking to seize on their control of both chambers of Congress and the White House to push statehood further than it has gone before, framing it as a central part of their voting rights platform.

More than 700,000 people live in the District — a population greater than Wyoming and Vermont. But they do not have a vote in Congress.

At a Monday morning news conference, lawmakers leading the statehood cause stressed that Washington D.C. residents pay more federal taxes than most other states but have no representation.

“That single idea, which gave rise to the American Revolution, still resonates today, even more than other arguments,” said Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D, the District’s nonvoting delegate in the House.

Norton’s bill would shrink the federal district to a two-square-mile enclave of federal buildings, such as the Capitol and the White House, while making the rest of the city the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.

Republicans have framed the statehood effort as a power grab by Democrats, since the city’s overwhelmingly blue electorate would likely elect two Democrats in the Senate. Underpinning the challenges that remain for the statehood cause, the Senate filibuster would require that 60 senators support it, which advocates have acknowledged would be near-impossible given Republicans’ opposition.

The House passed the bill for the first time last year.

A number of senators are pushing various filibuster reform proposals, such as returning to the “talking filibuster,” or even creating a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation to counter Republican efforts to restrict voting access across the country.

“I would say the real power grab is denying 712,000 taxpaying American citizens … the right to vote. That’s the real power grab,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the Oversight committee, said at the news conference Monday. “And this is not about politics. It’s about a fundamental voting and civil rights issue.”

Witnesses supporting statehood at the hearing will include Bowser; Congressional Research Service legislative attorney Mainon A. Schwartz; a military veteran and D.C. resident; D.C. Council member Phil Mendleson; Fitzroy Lee, the District’s interim chief financial officer; and Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

“You have an atmosphere in which democracy is in the air — the need to protect democracy and to advance democracy,” Henderson told The Washington Post in a recent interview. D.C. statehood, he said, is part of “a package of remedies that really are absolutely essential if American democracy will be protected.”

Republicans — who are using opposition to the statehood issue as a rallying cry for their base — will call Zack Smith, a legal fellow at the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, to testify in opposition.