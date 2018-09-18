WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is dismissing recent news reports of growing tensions between him and President Donald Trump, calling it a manufactured rumor that should not be taken seriously and that will soon go away.

Mattis made his comments in response to questions from reporters during an encounter on the steps of the Pentagon.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Trump has “soured” on Mattis, and that the president is considering whether he wants someone running the Pentagon who would be more vocally supportive. The newspaper also reported that Mattis is becoming weary of pushing back against various Trump proposals.

In his comments Tuesday, Mattis did not refer to any specific story but suggested that several recent articles were off base.