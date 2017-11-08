MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A Marquette city commissioner has been elected to fill the remainder of a two-year term in the Michigan House.
Unofficial results for four Upper Peninsula counties show Sara Cambensy defeated Republican Rich Rossway in the 109th District special election Tuesday. The outcome keeps the seat in Democrats’ hands in a chamber where Republicans have a 63-47 edge.
The district leans Democratic and covers most of Marquette County and as well as Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties. Cambensy will succeed former Rep. John Kivela, who killed himself in May after a drunken driving arrest.
Cambensy works as the director of adult and community education for the Marquette Area Public Schools. Rossway, a U.S. Army veteran, is a marketing executive at WLUC-TV in Marquette.
