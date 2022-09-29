The husband of controversial Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed for divorce Wednesday, stating his marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

According to the divorce petition filed in the Georgia Superior Court of Floyd County, the couple had already separated.

Perry Greene, who married Marjorie Taylor in 1995 while they were both studying at the University of Georgia, asked for an equitable division of assets and debt, and that all future filings in the case be sealed to protect the couple’s privacy.

“The Court should allow all filings to be made under seal in this case because the parties’ significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public’s minuscule interest in access to said records,” the motion said.

The lawmaker, one of Donald Trump’s top allies, has often stressed her traditional values and stoked anger for her far-right political leanings.

“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it,” she told Fox News in a written statement. “Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom.””I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children,” she added.

Perry Greene also released a statement, saying that Marjorie had been an “amazing” mother and friend. “Our family is our most important thing we have done,” he said. “As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”