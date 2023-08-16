U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has some big plans in her future.

The firebrand conservative Republican says she’s considering running for U.S. Senate from her home state of Georgia in 2026.

The only problem, she says, is that former President Donald Trump might ask her to be his 2024 running mate.

“I have a lot of things to think about,” Greene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

If Greene were to run for Senate, she would likely take on first-term Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Greene has bitterly criticized powerful Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, making it unlikely she’ll receive any kind of support.

Advertising

An ardent supporter of Trump, she has made no secret of her ambitions to amass more power in Washington, D.C., or Atlanta.

She played a pivotal role in wrangling far right-wing support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s successful bid for Speaker of the House.

That earned Greene a key spot in McCarthy’s kitchen cabinet, and he makes no secret that she holds great sway in the GOP caucus.

Greene’s sharp elbows have earned her more than fair share of enemies along the way.

She accosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez inside the Capitol during a spat over the progressive leader’s Green New Deal plan.

After the McCarthy speaker drama, Greene squabbled with fellow far right Rep. Lauren Boebert in the ladies room. She later berated Boebert, calling her a vulgar term on the House floor, for introducing a rival measure calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Greene’s coziness with Republican leadership also got her ousted from the right-wing Freedom Caucus, which prides itself on opposing the party’s establishment.