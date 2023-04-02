Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is planning a New York City trip to protest Donald Trump’s indictment, the controversial congresswoman announced Sunday.

“Protesting is a constitutional right and I am going to NY on Tuesday to protest this unprecedented abuse of our justice system and election interference,” Greene, R-Ga., tweeted.

Trump, 76, was indicted Thursday evening by a Manhattan grand jury in connection with hush money he allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president is expected to surrender Tuesday — exactly two weeks after his false pronouncement that he’d be arrested.

Greene, 48, said she’d be joining a protest led by the New York Young Republican Club. Greene is one of many Republicans who have claimed the indictment is a political move intended to slam Trump’s 2024 presidential hopes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told Greene and her fellow Republicans to back off during the weeks of grand jury testimony. Bragg’s office said it was only focused on “the rule of law” and carrying out his duty to uphold it.

The NYPD has been on high alert around Manhattan Criminal Court and Trump Tower ever since Trump’s March 18 tweet that he was expecting an arrest.

New York’s young Republicans also held a protest shortly after that tweet. Despite days on alert, New York cops have made only a single arrest connected to the indictment. Aurora Rucker, a 39-year-old pro-Trump woman, pulled a knife on a mother and two children, according to police.

“I also reject any attempt and anyone who dresses in MAGA but incites violence or commits violence while pretending to be one of us,” Greene wrote while announcing her plans to visit New York. “You are not one of us, you are one of them.”

