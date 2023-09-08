WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, the conservative West Virginia Democrat, was attending an event in his home state last month when he made a joke that quickly touched off the latest round of feverish speculation about his political future.

“I will also endorse Jim for basketball coach,” Manchin said, suggesting that the popular Republican governor, Jim Justice, who has announced he will seek Manchin’s Senate seat next year, should instead be hired by West Virginia University to pursue his lifelong passion on the court.

The comment seemed to suggest that Manchin, who has flirted with bolting his party and running for president as an independent, had not given up on defending his Senate seat.

But as the last pivotal Democratic senator who has not yet said whether he will seek reelection, Manchin still has Washington and his party guessing about his plans.

Behind closed doors, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, has been relentlessly encouraging him to run, regarding Manchin — perhaps the only Democrat with a chance to win a statewide contest in deeply conservative West Virginia — as key to preserving his party’s tenuous control of the Senate. Democrats across the country have been praying that he will seek reelection rather than pursuing a presidential bid through the centrist political group No Labels, which could draw votes from President Joe Biden and help elect a Republican.

For a man who routinely seeks the spotlight when faced with politically consequential decisions, this is among the most closely watched dilemmas Manchin has confronted.

“I don’t have a clue what he’s going to do, and I don’t think he knows what he’s going to do,” said Phil Smith, the longtime chief lobbyist for the United Mine Workers of America and a close ally of Manchin’s.

In a brief interview in the basement of the Senate this week, Manchin said he would make a decision about his future by the end of the year. If he intends to run for reelection, he must inform the state by January.

“The bottom line is, I’ve been in West Virginia for a long time and moving in the right direction,” he said. “Our approval rating’s up quite substantially in a very, very, very red state. So I feel very good about all those things.”

He added, “We’ve got plenty of time.”

Still, decisions will have to be made before the political terrain becomes completely clear. The most important of his considerations is which Republican he would face. To win the nomination, Justice, a wealthy Democrat turned Republican, would have to defeat Rep. Alex Mooney, a more reliable ally of former President Donald Trump’s.

A poll last week for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce encapsulated Manchin’s conundrum. The senator and the governor are both popular in the state, with 56% of voters approving of the job Justice has done and 51% approving of Manchin’s performance, numbers above even Trump’s 49% approval rating.

While the poll showed Justice beating Manchin handily in a hypothetical Senate contest, 51% to 38%, the poll also found that Manchin would narrowly lead Mooney, 45% to 41%.

The conservative political action committee Club for Growth has said it will back Mooney in the primary. Joe Kildea, a spokesperson for the group, said its political arm had raised about $14 million and would spend “whatever it takes.” That could bloody Justice, but money alone may not be enough for Mooney, who trails the governor among West Virginia Republican voters, 58% to 26%.

“We beat big-government, establishment RINOs all the time,” said David McIntosh, the president of Club for Growth, referring to the conservative slur “Republicans in name only.”

It is also unclear whether Trump will seek to get involved in the primary, set for May 14. In 2022, he endorsed Mooney in a House Republican primary against Rep. David McKinley, and Mooney won easily. This time around, Trump is extremely unhappy with Club for Growth, which has funded an advertising campaign in Iowa imploring Republicans to back a different presidential candidate. Then again, he also likes to counter Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader, who backs Justice.

Manchin’s allies claim that none of that is weighing particularly heavily on the senator these days.

“I know it’s shocking in D.C., but Joe Manchin isn’t focused on partisan politics this year,” said Jonathan Kott, his former senior adviser in the Senate. “He will sit down with his family at the end of the year and figure out how he can best serve the people of West Virginia and the country.”

Yet the timeline set by No Labels for a possible independent presidential run has complicated Manchin’s calculations. So far, the group has qualified for a spot on the presidential ballot in only 11 states and is hustling to make the ballot in many more. And although No Labels leaders still insist they will only start a “unity” ticket for the White House if the major-party nominees do not move to the political center, the group has set a date in April for a convention in Dallas to choose its candidates.

That means Manchin would be choosing between the Senate run and a White House bid before he knew whether No Labels would select him.

His third option might be simply to retire at 76. His alma mater, West Virginia University, is in deep trouble, slashing its budget, laying off faculty and even eliminating its foreign language program. Its president, E. Gordon Gee, turns 80 in February, and a chance to lead the university out of crisis would be tempting for the senator, Manchin’s allies said.