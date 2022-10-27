A Tennessee man was sentenced Thursday to 7 1/2 years in prison for dragging a police officer protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, into an angry pro-Trump crowd that brutally assaulted the officer.

The man, Albuquerque Cosper Head, pleaded guilty in March to assaulting the officer, Michael Fanone, who has emerged as an outspoken advocate for the officers who were subjected to the mob violence on Jan. 6. The sentence was one of the most severe penalties handed down so far in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol attack.

As part of his plea, Head, a 43-year-old construction worker, admitted that during the violence outside the Capitol, he grabbed Fanone around the neck and told the crowd around him, “I got one!” Head then forcibly hauled Fanone down the Capitol steps and into the mob, where he was beaten, kicked and attacked with a stun gun.

Some in the crowd tried to strip Fanone of his service weapon as one rioter threatened to kill him with his own gun.

Appearing as a witness at a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, Fanone, who has since left the police force, told Judge Amy Berman Jackson that he wanted Head to face the maximum penalty for the assault. He added that he wanted Jackson to show Head the same amount of mercy that Head had shown him on Jan. 6, saying that was “none.”

The 90-month sentence Jackson handed down was slightly less than the 96 months that prosecutors had requested. In court papers, prosecutors called Head’s attack on Fanone “some of the most barbaric violence on Jan. 6.”

Apparently agreeing, Jackson excoriated Head from the bench, calling the assault “horrific” and telling the defendant that his case was one of the most serious Jan. 6 criminal matters that she had handled.

Jackson told Head that he had treated Fanone as his “prey” and as a “trophy” by bragging aloud as he grabbed the officer around his neck and essentially displayed him to the crowd.

“He was protecting the very essence of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power after a democratic election,” Jackson said of Fanone. “He was protecting America.”

As she has done before at sentencing hearings, Jackson warned that lies about the 2020 election continue to be spread across the country and that even now some supporters of former President Donald Trump have turned their anger toward the officers who were protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6, not the rioters who stormed it.

“The dark shadow of tyranny unfortunately has not gone away,” she said. “Some people are directing their vitriol at Officer Fanone and not at the people who summoned the mob in the first place.”

Last month, one of Head’s co-defendants, Kyle Young, was sentenced to 86 months in prison for taking part in the assault on Fanone. Young had admitted to using a strobe light to disorient police and then to grabbing Fanone’s wrist, restraining him as he was set upon by the mob.