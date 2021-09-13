WASHINGTON — A man from California was arrested Monday after he was found with multiple knives, a bayonet and a machete in his truck outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters near Capitol Hill, authorities said.

They said Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside, Calif., was arrested on a charge of possession of prohibited weapons.

The incident unfolded around midnight, according to the U.S. Capitol Police. A special operation division officer with the agency saw a Dodge Dakota truck with a swastika and “other white supremacist symbols painted on it” outside the DNC headquarters, according to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police.

The officer pulled the truck’s driver over along the 500 block of South Capitol Street SW, officials said. Police said the truck did not have a license plate, and a picture of an American flag was placed where the plate should have been.

Officers saw a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in the District of Columbia, inside the truck.

Craighead told the officers he was “on patrol” and started to talk about white supremacist ideology and “other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy,” police said in the statement.

In the statement, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said it was “good police work plain and simple.”

“We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.